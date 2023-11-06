Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao introduces photos about Vietnam to spectators (Photo: baoquocte)

Budapest (VNA) – A “Vietnamese Culture Night” programme highlighting the Southeast Asian country’s culture, tourism and cuisine took place in Budapest, Hungary on November 3.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao said that the event is aimed at helping Hungarian people have a better understating about Vietnam, a country with nearly 100 million people that is growing strongly and developing rapidly both economically and socially. She added that currently, it is also one of the most attractive tourism destinations in Asia.

The programme is also a practical and meaningful activity to tighten the cultural cooperation between the embassy and the capital city of Hungary, contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Hungary, which has a history of more than 73 years and has been upgraded to a Comprehensive Partnership since 2018, Thao said.

Vietnamese traditional “com” drum dance performed by Vietnamese and Hungarian artists (Photo: Baoquocte)

The event featured contemporary and traditional songs and dances performed by artists of both sides including a Vietnamese traditional “com” drum dance performed by Hungarian artists, and a show of Ao Dai.

In addition, photos and videos of a beautiful, peace-loving Vietnam by a Hungarian friend were also presented at the event./.