Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture introduced at Francophone event in France The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France represented Vietnam at the Week-end de la Francophonie (Francophonie Weekend) on March 23-24, which was held in celebration of the Fifth International Francophonie Day 2024 (March 20) in Yèble (Seine et Marne province), 60km from Paris.

Culture - Sports Photos on Dien Bien Phu Victory, Dien Bien Phu in the Air on display A photo exhibition, themed “From Dien Bien Phu in 1954 to Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air in 1972,” is being held at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in the northern province of Dien Bien from March 22-27.

Culture - Sports UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wraps up The UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wrapped up in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh on March 24 after three days of competitions with impressive results.

Culture - Sports Honouring the value of Vietnamese festivals Localities nationwide are working to boost awareness and capacity within the community to preserve and promote the unique values of Vietnamese festivals, creating a ripple effect of local cultural values both domestically and internationally.