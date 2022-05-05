Culture - Sports Schedule of SEA Games 31 events announced The Organising Committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 21) has announced the details of the schedule and venues of competitions within the regional biggest sports event held in Vietnam this month

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Hanoi’s activities help promote country's image A series of activities have been organised in Hanoi towards SEA Games 31 in order to promote the image of Vietnam and the capital city as a friendly, hospitable, safe and attractive destination to international friends.