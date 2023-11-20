The five-day fiesta showcases delicacies and food brands from Hong Kong and countries in the region, such as Thailand, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. This is the first time Vietnam has taken part in the event.

Traditional Vietnamese dishes were welcomed by visitors and traditional friends. Vietnamese agricultural products such as coffee, cashew nuts, and bird’s nests products were also displayed and available for purchase.

The food fiesta aimed to promote local food brands while providing visitors with an opportunity to enjoy local and international dishes at discounted prices, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and actively boosting the local economy./.

VNA