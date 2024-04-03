Business Vietnam’s macro-economic achievements recognized at international workshop Vietnam’s macro-economic achievements were applauded at an international workshop co-organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the State Bank of Laos on April 3 in Luang Prabang.

Videos Vietnam targets top 8 globally for IPv6 usage in 2024 The Ministry of Information and Communications has set a target of increasing the usage of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) to 65-80% by the end of this year, bringing Vietnam into the top 8 for IPv6 usage in the world.

Videos Revised Land Law expected to drive remittances to reality market: Experts The Land Law (revised), which expands land use rights for overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese citizens residing abroad, meets the aspirations of overseas Vietnamese and contributes to mobilising investment resources to Vietnam at the same time, according to experts.