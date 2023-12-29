Business Vietnamese economy expands 5.05% in 2023: GSO Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is estimated at 5.05% in 2023, the General Statistics Office (GSO) announced on December 29.

Business Hanoi’s State budget collection up nearly 24% in 2023 The State budget revenue of Hanoi as of December 28 topped 405.2 trillion VND (nearly 16.7 billion USD) or 114.8% of the projection, up 23.8% compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Finance.

Business Maximising three driving forces for growth amidst world turbulence Although the global economy suffered from high inflation, high input costs and prolonged conflicts in 2023, Vietnam has successfully navigated the challenges and carved out a solid recovery.