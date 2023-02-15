Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh speaks at the event. (Photo: the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV) and the Netherlands-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) have jointly hosted a get-together in Amsterdam for representatives of Dutch businesses operating in Vietnam and Vietnamese firms investing in the Netherlands.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh briefed on Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements in 2022, especially bright spots in trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.



Last year, the Netherlands was the European Union (EU)'s largest investor and the eight biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with 410 projects worth 13.7 billion USD. Two-way hit 11.1 billion USD, up 32.6% year-on-year. The European country was one of the markets where Vietnam enjoyed trade surplus in 2022.



The diplomat attributed the positive results to contributions made by the two countries’ business communities.



He spoke highly of DBAV and NVCC's activities over the years, saying that with innovation and creativity in 2022, they have attracted the participation of many businesses from the two countries.



The embassy always accompanies and supports the activities of DBAV and NVCC, the diplomat said.



Edo Offerhause, General Manager of NLinBusiness, a centre under the Confederation of Dutch Business, congratulated DBAV and NVCC on their strong development, saying that the organisations have greatly supported Dutch businesses investing in Vietnam and Vietnamese firms operating in the Netherlands.



NLinBusiness will continue to provide directional and financial support to the organisations’ operations in both nations, he said./.