Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on November 2 morning make a cycling tour around some streets in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on November 2 morning made a cycling tour around some streets in Hanoi as part of the latter’s ongoing visit to Vietnam.

They pedaled through streets around the UNESCO-recognised Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

Earlier the same day, following an official welcome ceremony for Rutte, the two PMs held talks.

They are scheduled to witness the signing of cooperation documents and attend economic forums to concretise cooperation agreements between the two countries on this occasion.

The visit, which is taking place as Vietnam and the Netherlands are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1973-2023), is the third by the Dutch PM to Vietnam since he took office in 2010, following PM Chinh’s visit to the Netherlands nine months ago.

Rutte reiterated that the Netherlands attaches importance to its relationship with Vietnam, and wishes to promote cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation across spheres./.

