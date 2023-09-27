Business Cuu Long JOC: 25-year journey of conquering “lions” at sea Over the past 25 years, Cuu Long Joint Operating Company (Cuu Long JOC) has travelled a successful path from zero to various records, becoming an oil and gas operator with the second largest exploitation output in Vietnam.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau sees breakthrough opportunities with model of seaport-linked free trade zone The development of a free trade zone in Ba Ria-Vung Tau with link to local seaports is expected to provide the southern province with opportunities to increase its attractiveness to foreign investors and to access technical assistance from partners in borderless trade.

Business Numerous foreign firms eye stronger investment in Vietnam Nearly 1,000 foreign enterprises from 28 countries and territories, including giants such as Boeing, Walmart, and Central Retail, have entered Vietnam to explore investment opportunities and seek partners since early September.

Business Long An makes strong recovery following COVID-19 pandemic After two years and a half of implementing the Resolution of the 11th provincial Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure, Long An obtained positive results in 16 out of its 19 socio-economic development targets.