Participants to the celebration of 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day in Bangkok. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese embassies in Thailand and Cambodia on August 30 held separate ceremonies to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the National Day (September 2).

Speaking at the event held in Bangkok, Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh said that for the last 78 years, Vietnam has kept promoting peace and cooperation in Asia as well as in the world, being a reliable partner and responsible member in the global community.

Vietnam is willing to join efforts in addressing global issues toward inclusive sustainable development and humanities.



Thanh emphasised that Vietnam is now one of the most dynamic and open emerging economies in East Asia, and an investment hub in the region. Meanwhile, Thailand is a particularly important friend and partner of Vietnam.

He said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ strategic partnership and the 47th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Their bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation have also grown stronger than ever, the ambassador said, affirming that this is a valuable asset that both sides should cherish and nurture together.



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sarun Charoensuwan affirmed that over the past four decades, the relationship between Thailand and Vietnam has been stronger and stronger and bringing mutual benefits to both.

Sarun also highly appreciated the Vietnamese-Thai community for making positive contributions to promoting social development in the local community, serving as a bridge linking the two economies.

Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia holds a ceremony celebrating National Day in Phnom Penh. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, at a ceremony held in Phnom Penh, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang reviewed major milestones in Vietnam’s history and its achievements during its national defence and development.



Vietnam has always steadfastly adhered to independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification, multilateralisation, and deep integration into the region and the world. It has also actively worked with other ASEAN member countries to build a harmonious and prosperous ASEAN Community.

Regarding the relationship with Cambodia, Tang emphasised that the two countries have been side-by-side overcoming hardships to gain independence; build, protect, and develop the country.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea, on behalf of the Royal Government of Cambodia, praised the sacrifice and determination of the Vietnamese people in the struggle for independence and reconstruction of the country under the clear-sighted leadership and strategic vision of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He affirmed that Cambodia and Vietnam will continue to promote relations in all fields and at all levels, based on solidarity, mutual trust and understanding./.