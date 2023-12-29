Vietnamese Embassy in Laos promotes economic, cultural diplomacy
Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos has obtained significant achievements in all the fields within its remit this year, particularly in economic and cultural diplomacy, said Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung.
Looking back on the embassy’s performance in 2023, he told the Vietnam News Agency that to implement Vietnamese and Lao leaders’ direction for developing economic cooperation on par with political, diplomatic, security, and defence ties, the embassy identified economic diplomacy as one of its focal tasks right at the start of 2023.
In that spirit, it has actively helped to promote actions by the two countries’ ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses to effectively implement the cooperation agreements and deals reached at the 45th meeting of the Vietnam - Laos Inter-governmental Committee, he noted.
Vietnam remains one of the biggest foreign investors in Laos while bilateral trade has posted good growth. Some key cooperation projects have been completed as planned such as Nong Khang Airport in Houaphanh province and the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Hospital in Xieng Khouang province of Laos. Besides, the embassy has also helped promote many others, including the Vung Ang 1, 2, and 3 terminal projects in Ha Tinh province of Vietnam, the Hanoi - Vientiane Expressway project, and the Vung Ang - Vientiane rail route project, which will be carried out soon.
Another important achievement is that the embassy has actively coordinated in the settlement of difficulties and obstacles facing Vietnamese businesses in Laos, along with the search for and encouragement of new and capable investors from Vietnam to invest in potential areas in Laos, including renewable energy, mining, and agriculture.
A new wave of Vietnamese investment in Laos in emerging as seen in big and quality projects of many major enterprises like Vietjet Air, Vingroup, and Viet Phuong, according to Hung.
The ambassador added the embassy has also successfully held many investment promotion conferences and meetings with Vietnamese firms in Laos during Vietnamese leaders’ visits, thereby enhancing the businesses’ confidence in the neighbouring country.
In terms of cultural diplomacy, it has also worked with the Vietnamese Culture Centre to organise various activities in Laos such as a Lunar New Year fair, photo exhibitions on Vietnam’s world heritage and culture, trips to Lao cultural heritage sites for the two countries’ photographers, performances by Vietnamese art troupes in Laos, and participation in cultural events held by Lao authorities and the diplomatic corps in this country.
Those activities have helped Lao and international friends understand more about the country, people, and identity of Vietnam, he went on.
In addition, the embassy has also actively organised events to honour President Ho Chi Minh City, including offering incense at the memorial site in Xieng Vang village in Nong Bok district of Khammouane province on the occasion of the late Vietnamese leader’s 133rd birth anniversary, and upgrading the President’s relic site in Xaynhaphoum village in Kaysone Phomvihane city of Savannakhet province.
Hung said that nowadays, the works named after President Ho Chi Minh, who laid the foundation for bilateral ties, in Laos have become tourist attractions. These sites also help visitors learn about the long-standing solidarity between the two countries.
Activities of cultural diplomacy have also been connected with overseas Vietnamese affairs to assist the Vietnamese expatriates uphold and introduce the homeland’s culture in Laos, he continued, taking celebrations of the Lunar New Year and the commemoration anniversary of the Hung Kings, along with the maintenance of traditional customs as example.
The diplomat noted that together with the sound political, diplomatic, security, and defence relations, economic and cultural diplomatic activities will also be fostered by the embassy in 2024.
As countries are paying more attention to cultural diplomacy, international cooperation in cultural affairs, and the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural values, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos will keep exerting efforts to fulfil its tasks to help promote the homeland’s identiy, images, and stature in the international arena, he added./.