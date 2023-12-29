Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Videos Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2023 selected by VNA As 2023 is nearing its end, the Vietnam News Agency has selected the top 10 events shaping the country in the year as follows.

Videos Over 2.2 million Vietnamese, foreigners pay tribute to late President The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board has so far this year served more than 2.2 million Vietnamese and foreign visitors who came to pay tribute to the late leader and tour Da Chong historical relic site in Hanoi.

Politics Presidential Office commended for effective national service President Vo Van Thuong has hailed the Presidential Office in supporting the President and Vice President in performing both domestic and external affairs tasks assigned by the Party and the State this year.