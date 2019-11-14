Vietnamese embassy presents 500 books to Cambodian province
The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on November 14 handed over 500 books to the Cultural Centre and Library in Kampong Speu province, aiming to encourage the country’s reading culture and human resources training.
Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy Lai Xuan Chien (L) presents a gift to the Cultural Centre and Library in Kampong Speu province of Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on November 14 handed over 500 books to the Cultural Centre and Library in Kampong Speu province, aiming to encourage the country’s reading culture and human resources training.
During a working session with leaders of the Cambodian province, Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy Lai Xuan Chien touched upon the bilateral cooperation in education and reading culture development among young generations of Cambodia.
He voiced his belief in the thriving Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and spoke highly of cooperation between the two countries in the recent past, including the collaboration among their localities.
For his part, Kampong Speu’s Vice Governor Sok Phea expressed his gratitude to Vietnam for supporting Cambodia and the province in various fields, especially education.
He affirmed that Cambodia always considers Vietnam as a good friend who has supported Cambodia in the past and in national construction at present.
Built in 2015, the Cultural Centre and Library in Kampong Speu province aims to meet demand for human resources training for regional and international integration of the province in particular and Cambodia in general./.
During a working session with leaders of the Cambodian province, Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy Lai Xuan Chien touched upon the bilateral cooperation in education and reading culture development among young generations of Cambodia.
He voiced his belief in the thriving Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and spoke highly of cooperation between the two countries in the recent past, including the collaboration among their localities.
For his part, Kampong Speu’s Vice Governor Sok Phea expressed his gratitude to Vietnam for supporting Cambodia and the province in various fields, especially education.
He affirmed that Cambodia always considers Vietnam as a good friend who has supported Cambodia in the past and in national construction at present.
Built in 2015, the Cultural Centre and Library in Kampong Speu province aims to meet demand for human resources training for regional and international integration of the province in particular and Cambodia in general./.