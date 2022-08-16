Business Vietnam able to become new tiger in Asia: economist Vietnam, a rising star in the global supply chain, has the potential to become a new tiger in Asia, economist Brian Lee Shun Rong at Maybank - Malaysia's largest financial services group and the leading banking group in South East Asia – has reportedly said.

80 firms register for Agritechnica Asia Live A total of 80 domestic and foreign firms have registered to take part in the upcoming 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live, scheduled to take place in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on August 24-26.

QR payments help small vendors Despite having no small cash in his pocket, Hoang Duong can still pay for his cup of tea to a vendor in Quan Thanh street, Hanoi, by scanning a QR code from his smartphone even though the cost is only 3,000 VND (0.13 USD).

Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on August 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,173 VND/USD on August 16, up 13 VND from the previous day.