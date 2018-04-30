The Vietnam pavilion at the Global Sources Fashion show which opened in Hong Kong recently (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

Hong Kong (VNA) - More than 30 leading Vietnamese manufacturers of garments, textiles and fashion accessories as well as garment-related industries have displayed their products at Hong Kong’s largest one-stop sourcing fashion show.



Products on display at the Global Sources Fashion show included apparel, fashion jewelry, underwear, swimwear, bags, luggage, scarves, footwear and fabrics all under one roof.



The four-day show, which ended on April 30, featured verified suppliers from major fashion manufacturing hubs, including Vietnam, mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.



The show hosted the largest collections of bags and luggage, footwear and sports fashion in Hong Kong as well as Asia’s largest scarf pavilion.



It also featured 400 new exhibitors and more than 500 exhibitors promoting their own designs and brands.



Dedicated national and regional pavilions showcased quality fashion products from countries and regions, including Vietnam, India, Jiangsu, Hunan Shaodong and Xiamen.



Thousands of top buyers attended the show, including Adidas, Avery Dennison, AYE AYE, Colette, eBay, Fossil, GAP, Marubeni, Mothercare, Potpourri, Ralph Lauren, S Oliver, Scarf Home, Sears, Target Australia, Tiffany, United Colors of Benetton and Vivarte.



Livia Yip, President of Global Sources Fashion Group, said “Covering a wide variety of in-demand fashion items, the show allows international buyers to easily discover trendy items for the upcoming sourcing season.”



“Many fashion buyers, exporters and other industry participants have seen the show as a key industry event for their sourcing plan,” she added.



Pham Thiet Hoa, Director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), said for many Vietnamese garments and textiles enterprises, Hong Kong was an important sourcing hub in Asia to connect with quality buyers from the EU and the US.



Vu Ngoc Khiem, chief representative of Global Sources office in Vietnam, said “In this year’s show, Vietnamese exhibitors have captured high interest from visitors and the show’s organiser. More companies have been asked to display their products and perform at the fashion parade.”



Last year, the event attracted more than 12,000 buyers from 150 countries and territories, including the US, the EU, Hong Kong and Japan, among others.



Chris Walker, author of the book Guide to Producing Garments in Vietnam, delivered a seminar on how buyers can buy more profitably from Vietnam.



Other highlights included conference programmes, fashion parades and the Trends Forum, presented by Fashion Snoops and Pantone.-VNA