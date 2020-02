- Top Vietnamese female badminton players Vu Thi Trang and Nguyen Thuy Linh have won in the first round of the Austria Open.Trang, world No 46, beat Prashi Joshi of India 2-1 (25-23, 11-21, 21-5). While Linh, world No 47, defeated Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei 2-0 (21-15, 22-20).Trang will next meet Ting Yu Liang of Chinese Taipei, while Linh will face Amalie Schulz of Denmark.Meanwhile, Vietnam’s No 1 male player Nguyen Tien Minh, world No 53, was ousted from the first round by Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei, world No 130.The event has a total prize fund of 25,000 USD and belongs to the international challenge system of the World Badminton Federation. The best athletes will gain points to qualify for the Olympics./.