Vietnamese female badminton players win in first round of Austrian Open
Badminton player Vu Thi Trang (Photo: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - Top Vietnamese female badminton players Vu Thi Trang and Nguyen Thuy Linh have won in the first round of the Austria Open.
Trang, world No 46, beat Prashi Joshi of India 2-1 (25-23, 11-21, 21-5). While Linh, world No 47, defeated Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei 2-0 (21-15, 22-20).
Trang will next meet Ting Yu Liang of Chinese Taipei, while Linh will face Amalie Schulz of Denmark.
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s No 1 male player Nguyen Tien Minh, world No 53, was ousted from the first round by Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei, world No 130.
The event has a total prize fund of 25,000 USD and belongs to the international challenge system of the World Badminton Federation. The best athletes will gain points to qualify for the Olympics./.