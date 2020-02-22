Travel F1 race to help develop Vietnam’s sports tourism: VNAT The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) on February 21 inked a cooperation agreement on promoting the country’s tourism in association with the Formula One race.

Culture - Sports COVID-19 forces Da Nang International Fireworks Festival cancellation The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival this year (DIFF 2020) has been cancelled by the municipal People’s Committee out of fears over the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the region.