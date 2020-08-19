Culture - Sports Two French movies to be screened in Vietnam The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has granted permission for the screening of two French movies in Vietnam, it announced on August 18.

Culture - Sports Hoang Nguyen Thanh aims for SEA Games marathon gold About a hundred metres before prior to the finish line, Hoang Nguyen Thanh pulled out a tiny national flag and waived to celebrate his victory in the 2020 national marathon championship.