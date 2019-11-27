Vietnamese firms invest 460 million USD abroad in 11 months
Viettel Global is among firms successfully operating abroad. (Source: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese firms poured 460 million USD into 177 projects abroad in the first 11 months, reported the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Of the total, 148 new projects attracted 354 million USD worth of Vietnamese investment while the remainder came from 29 which raised their capital by nearly 105 million USD.
Most of the overseas investment focused on wholesale and retail at 118 million USD, 26 percent of the total.
Agro-forestry-fishery and science and technology were the runners-up with 66 million USD and 60 million USD, respectively.
Vietnamese firms invested in 31 countries and territories in the period. Australia lured the lion's share of investments with 141.3 million USD, over a third of the total. The US came next with 93.4 million USD, or 21 percent.
Other destinations for Vietnamese investments included Spain, Cambodia, Singapore and Canada./.