Customers register for services with Mytel - Viettel’s brand in Myanmar. (Source: thanhtra.com.vn)

- Vietnamese businesses poured nearly 200 million USD into 90 projects abroad in the first half of this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.Of the total, more than 100 million USD came from 71 newly-licensed projects while the remainder came from 19 others which raised their capital by 96 million USD.Most of the overseas investment focused on science and technology at 82 million USD, equivalent to 41 percent of the total. It was followed by information and telecommunication with 32 million USD, equivalent to 16 percent of the investment.Vietnamese firms invested in 29 countries and territories in the period. Spain lured the lion's share of investments with 59.8 million USD, just under a third of the total.The US came next with 45 million USD or 19 percent. Other destinations for Vietnamese investments were Australia, Malaysia, South Africa and Canada.Last year, Vietnam’s investment overseas reached 432.1 million USD. Among 38 countries and territories receiving Vietnamese investments, Laos led with 81.5 million USD, followed by Australia and the US.-VNA