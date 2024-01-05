Business Manpower training crucial for foreign investment attraction As foreign-invested businesses always need high-quality human resources to apply new technologies, training skilled manpower is believed to help Vietnam attract more foreign investment.

Business Many start-ups integrate sustainable development goals into operations Up to 85% of Vietnamese businesses under a survey reported they have fully or partially integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their operations.

Business Vietnamese businesses seek to retain domestic customers After successfully conquering international markets, many businesses have returned to conquer the domestic market as more and more customers choose to buy Vietnamese products.