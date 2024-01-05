Vietnamese firms invest nearly 421 million USD overseas in 2023
Vietnam’s overseas investment, including both newly-registered and adjusted capital, hit 420.9 million USD in 2023, down 21.2% from 2022, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Hanoi (VNA) -
Of the amount, over 282.7 million USD was registered for 124 new projects, falling by 33.7% year-on-year, while 138.2 million USD was added to 25 existing ones, up 1.3 fold.
Investments in wholesale and retail, and repair of cars, motorcycles, motorbikes and motor vehicles sectors totalled 156.9 million USD, accounting for 37.3% of the total.
The information and communications sector ranked second with over 120.6 million USD, or 28.7%. It was followed by electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioner production and distribution with 84.4 million USD, accounting for 20%.|
Among the 26 countries and territories where Vietnamese investors are operating, Canada took the lead with over 150.3 million USD (35.7%), followed by Singapore, Laos, and Cuba.
On the opposite side, as of December 20, Vietnam attracted nearly 36.6 billion USD of foreign investment, up 32.1% year-on-year.
The disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam in 2023 reached an estimated 23.18 billion USD – a record level in the last five years, and an increase of 3.5% over the previous year.
Experts forecast that Vietnam will continue to be an attractive destination for foreign investors in the future. /.