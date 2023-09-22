Vietnamese FM attends preparatory meeting for 2024 future summit, holds bilateral meetings
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined nearly 150 ministers and representatives from UN member countries at a preparatory ministerial meeting for the 2024 Summit of the Future in New York on September 21 (local time).
At the meeting, ministers pointed to major difficulties and challenges currently, especially those related to climate change, environment, food security, energy, water resources as well as the decline in trust and multilateral cooperation.
They were especially concerned as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been completed by 14%, and believed that the 2024 Summit of the Future is significant in creating new catalysts to promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.
The ministers shared their countries' vision and priorities for the summit, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening global governance and multilateralism, calling for respect for the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter.
Addressing the event, FM Son stressed the need to listen to the opinions of countries and relevant parties, including the important role of youth in shaping the future world. The decision-making process needs to be led by member states and conducted in an open, transparent and inclusive manner without creating duplication or unnecessary burdens for developing countries, he stated.
The Vietnamese representative said that future agreements need to focus on promoting the SDGs, ensuring fairness, justice and the principle of common but distinct responsibilities. The reform of global multilateral systems, including international financial institutions, must prioritise ensuring the rights and creating more voices for developing countries, he underlined.
FM Son also highlighted pressing challenges that need to be resolved such as climate change, global health governance, sustainably handling the water-food-energy relationship, as well as ensuring that digital technology and artificial intelligence serve humans.
The 2024 Summit of the Future is scheduled for September 22-23.
On the occasion of his participation at the high-level general debate of the United Nations General Assembly, FM Son had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Belarus, Estonia, Hungary, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Iraq.
Meeting Belarus’s Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, FM Son affirmed that Vietnam treasures the friendship and all-round cooperation with Belarus, and thanked the Government and people of Belarus for supporting Vietnam in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. The two FMs agreed to strengthen political consultation mechanisms to promote cooperation and actively prepare for delegation exchange activities, especially at the high level in the coming time.
FM Son underlined the need for Vietnam and Belarus to work closely together to better exploit advantages and potential of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Aleinik affirmed that Belarus attaches great importance to Vietnam and hopes that the two sides will deploy comprehensive and effective measures to beef up trade partnership and open the market for each other’s strong products, while strengthen cooperation in promising areas such as education and training, labour and agriculture.
In another meeting, Son and Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto highly valued the traditional friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries in many areas, especially economy and trade, in the context that the two countries are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their comprehensive partnership.
FM Son thanked Hungary for actively supporting Vietnam in the process of negotiating and signing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and being the first EU member state to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Association (EVIPA).
Szijjarto said that Hungary always highly values the role of the Vietnamese community in Hungary and supports the EC’s removal of the “yellow card” against Vietnamese seafood exports.
The two sides concurred to coordinate closely to prepare for delegation exchanges, especially at the high level in the time to come, while strengthening collaboration and mutual support at multilateral forums. They also discussed a number of international and regional issues of shared concern.
At the meeting between FM Son and Estonian FM Margus Tsahkna, the two sides affirmed the importance that they attach to the Vietnam-Estonia traditional relations and shared delight at the progress in bilateral ties over the years.
FM Son thanked Estonia for supporting Vietnam in negotiating for the EVFTA and signing the EVIPA. He proposed that Estonia support the removal of the EC’s “yellow card” against Vietnamese seafood exports. Tsahkna said he hopes the two sides promote cooperation in digital technology, green transition, and transport.
Meeting Iraqi Deputy PM and FM Fuad Mohamed Hussein, FM Son suggested that the two sides increase cooperation in promising areas such as agriculture, import-export and Halal market development.
The Iraqi official lauded the socio-economic achievements that Vietnam has gained over the past decades.
The two sides agreed to speed up procedures for the re-opening of the Iraqi embassy in Hanoi, and concurred to organise the next meeting of the Joint Committee on bilateral cooperation at an early date to promote the bilateral ties in politics, diplomacy and economy./.