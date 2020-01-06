Culture - Sports HCM City’s Book Street celebrates 4th birthday A group of Korean singers in early January shot a short film featuring Ho Chi Minh City and its culture as part of the 4th anniversary of HCM City Book Street, which is on Nguyen Van Binh street in District 1.

Culture - Sports Ballet Swan Lake to be staged on Swan Lake in Ecopark The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) will perform classical ballet Swan Lake on an outdoor stage in Ecopark urban area in the northern province of Hung Yen on January 11.

Culture - Sports Tet Festival 2020 underway in HCM City The Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival 2020 kicked off in Le Van Tam park, Ho Chi Minh City on January 3 as part of activities to honour Vietnam’s cultural and culinary values.