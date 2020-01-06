Vietnamese folk dances impress visitors at music festival in Italy
Artists from the Italy-Vietnam cultural bridge association have staged a Vietnamese folk music and dance performance for Italian visitors to give them a taste of a Vietnamese village festival.
Vietnamese artists perform at the event (Photo: VNA)
The artists took the stage at the Dancin’BO festival in Bologna in Italy’s northern region of Emilia-Romagna from December 27, 2019 to January 5, 2020.
Chairwoman of the association Le Thi Bich Huong said since its establishment in 2015, the association has operated as a folk art club to preserve the traditional culture among overseas Vietnamese in Italy.
Dancin’BO is an annual music and art festival in Bologna held to welcome the new year. The Italy-Vietnam cultural bridge association was among five foreign associations in Italy invited to perform at the event this year.
This year’s festival drew hundreds of dancers from across the Calabria, Lombardy, Veneto, Campania, Puglia, Umbria and Piemonte regions./.