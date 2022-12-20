Vietnamese national football team at a training session on December 19. (Photo: VFF)

Vientiane (VNA) – Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien said that the embassy will provide all necessary support to the Vietnamese national football team at a meeting with the squad members on December 19.



Welcoming the team, who arrived in Laos to prepare for the first match in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, the diplomat said that a lot of Vietnamese football fans are expected to come to the Lao national stadium to encourage coach Park Hang-seo and his players.



For his part, Park thanked the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos for their attention and encouragement which he said give motivation to the team to obtain the best results.



Captain Do Hung Dung said that at the AFF Cup 2018, the Vietnamese squad also faced Laos in the opening match and then won the championship, adding that they also hope for a similar result this year.



Vietnam will meet Laos at the Laos National Stadium at 7.30pm on December 21.



The AFF Cup 2022 is scheduled to run between December 23 and January 16. Vietnam has been placed into Group B, with games against Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, and Laos.



Following the match with Laos, Vietnam will meet Malaysia on December 27, Singapore on December 30 and Myanmar on January 3, 2023./.