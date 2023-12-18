Business Nearly 20,000 vacancies available for workers in HCM City Nearly 100 domestic and foreign enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City – the southern largest economic hub of Vietnam - offered some 20,000 job vacancies at a job fair held in the city on December 17.

Business Experts suggest measures to lure investment in securities market World Bank (WB) experts have suggested several things that Vietnam should do to attract foreign investment in the stock market at the recent Inter-Agency Seminar on Unlocking the Potential of Vietnam’s Capital Markets.

Business Over 20 firms recognised as “Vietnam Rubber” brands As many as 21 Vietnamese rubber enterprises have been branded with the trademark “Vietnam Rubber”, which was registered for the protection of intellectual property in China, India, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia.

Business Exporters urged to early adapt to European Green Deal To gain a firm foothold in the European market, Vietnamese enterprises have been advised to soon adapt to the European Green Deal (EGD) to meet new requirements of this choosy market.