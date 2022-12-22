Vietnamese, German partners seal deal in air transport, logistics
At the signing ceremony of the MoU (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – Five partners from Germany’s Leipzig city and Vietnam on December 21 signed a memorandum of understanding on investment cooperation in air transport and logistics.
The signatories consisted of Leipzig administration, Invest Region Leipzig (IRL), and Vietnam’s Vietjetair Cargo JSC, Tay Bac Group, and Vigerlaw limited company.
The deal was reached soon after a Leipzig working delegation made a fact-finding trip in Vietnam from November 26 to December 2. The visit resulted in a specific cooperation plan between VietjetAir Cargo and the German city and its 1,400ha Leipzig airport – the 2nd largest air cargo transit point in Germany, the 4th in Europe, and the 20th in the world.
As per the plan, the Vietnamese firm will carry goods between Leipzig and Vietnam with one flight per week, starting at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.
Meanwhile, Leipzig and IRL will assist Vietjetair Cargo and Tay Bac Group in conducting a complex project to expand cooperation in the region. They were also committed to fostering the city’s ties with Vietnamese localities and supporting Vietnamese partners in doing business in Germany.
Bui Vuong Anh, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Germany, said the signing of the MoU is a breakthrough and a piece of the puzzle that Vietnam needs.
It is easier to launch cooperation in air infrastructure than in waterways or railways, while a large Vietnamese expatriate community in Germany has demand for goods transport to their home country, he noted. Since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, the flow of goods between the two countries is also very high, he added./.