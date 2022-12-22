Business PV Power produces over 240 billion kWh of electricity in 15 years The Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) has produced more than 240 billion kWh of electricity in the past 15 years, contributing to ensuring national energy security, the firm reported.

Business Vietjet resumes two routes to Republic of Korea Vietjet has resumed the non-stop services from Vietnam’s two tourism destinations of Da Lat and Can Tho to the capital city of the Republic of Korea - Seoul, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Business Social impact businesses in dire need of support Lack of capital, information, business management capacity and a sustainable market for their products were among the major challenges facing social impact businesses (SIBs) in Vietnam, said policymakers and international experts.