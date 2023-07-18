Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Malaysia cooperation: Malaysian minister Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul suggested Vietnam and Malaysia cooperate to attract more investment in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Business 17 billion USD needed to build railway connecting to seaports As much as 17 billion USD is needed to build two railway routes connecting to seaports, namely Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Business ASEAN Online Sale Day 2023 to take place in August The ASEAN Online Sale Day 2023, the largest online shopping event in Southeast Asia, is scheduled to take place from August 8 - 22, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Seminar on electricity pricing policies, market held National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, head of the NA Standing Committee’s Supervisory Delegation on the enforcement of energy development policies and laws during the 2016-2021 period, attended a seminar on Vietnamese electricity pricing policies and market held in Hanoi on July 18.