Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023 to showcase southern products
Vietnamese products on Thailand's supermarket shelves. (Photo: MoIT)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnamese Goods Week 2023 in Thailand is set to take place from August 16 to 20 at the Central World Trade Centre in Bangkok, focusing on the theme of "Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta".
In its sixth edition, this year’s event aims to showcase products from the southern region of Vietnam and will feature the participation of seven localities, namely HCM City, Long An, Ben Tre, Kien Giang, Bac Lieu, Tra Vinh and Dong Thap.
Approximately 80 businesses are expected to participate in trade connection activities and product introductions during the event. Notably, 50 of these businesses will showcase their typical products, which adhere to local export standards.
In addition to the product displays, a Vietnam-Thailand trade connection conference will also be held.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai expressed that after six years of continuous organisation, the Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand, organised by Central Retail Group, has had a significant impact, contributing to the growth of export turnover between the two countries by facilitating connections for hundreds of small- and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to promote their local products in the Thai market.
Thailand has consistently been Vietnam’s top ASEAN commercial partner over the years.
In 2022, the total import-export turnover between the two countries reached 21.6 billion USD, up 15.1% compared to 2021, of which Vietnam’s exports amounted to 7.5 billion USD, up 21.5% year-on-year, while imports from Thailand reached 14.1 billion USD, up 12%. Both countries aim to elevate bilateral trade turnover to 25 billion USD in the near future./.