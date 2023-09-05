At the event (Photo: VNA)

Only by doing so, can ASEAN uphold its role and receive real respect from its partners, particularly powerful countries, he said.He reaffirmed the core spirit of ASEAN, which considers people as the centre, the goal and the motivation of the ASEAN Community-building process, towards narrowing the intra-bloc development gap, especially in remote regions and sub-regions.PM Chinh took the occasion to announce that Vietnam will host an ASEAN future forum on rapid, sustainable, people-centered development to complement ASEAN's official forums and mechanisms, offering a chance for the exchange of ideas and initiatives for regional cooperation, and contributing to building a resilient and sustainable ASEAN Community.At the plenary, ASEAN leaders approved several important documents such as declarations on inclusive development for people with disabilities, family development and gender equality, enhancing food security, a framework for ASEAN public health emergency coordination system, among others, which are expected to contribute to strengthening intra-regional efforts to build an ASEAN Community that places people at its centre.On the same day afternoon, PM Chinh will join other leaders from ASEAN member states at the opening session of the ASEAN-Indo Pacific Forum (AIPF), which is initiative proposed by Indonesia during its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023.Delegates will debate strategic cooperation directions for the future, focusing on green infrastructure and a self-reliant supply chain, digital transformation and innovative economy, and sustainable finance and innovation./.