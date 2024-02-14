Illustration photo

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The Vietnamese Government ranked 39th out of 193 countries in terms of artificial intelligence (AI) readiness on a 2023 report by the UK-based Oxford Insights.

This marks a significant jump for Vietnam's AI readiness. The country ranked 55th in 2022, 62nd in 2021, and 76th in 2020.

The Oxford Insights annual report looks at the preparedness of governments to use AI to deliver public services to their citizens. The report includes 39 indicators that measure governments' digital capacity, technological capabilities, and data infrastructure.

With a total AI readiness score of 54.48, Vietnam ranks at 9th place within the East Asia region. This score is lower than four of the country's ASEAN peers — Singapore (which ranked 1st), Malaysia (6th), Thailand (7th), and Indonesia (8th) — but higher than the readiness rankings of Philippines, Laos, and Cambodia.

Vietnam's score is also higher than East Asia's average ranking of 51.41, which places it 4th among the 9 global regions covered in the report.

On January 26, 2021, Vietnamese Prime Minister issued a decision on the "National Strategy for Research, Development, and Application of Artificial Intelligence until 2030." This strategy set the goal of promoting research, development and application of artificial intelligence, making artificial intelligence a crucial technological field for Vietnam in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, contributing to the socio-economic development and gradually establishing Vietnam as a bright spot in research, development and application of artificial intelligence in the region and the world.

Since then, AI technologies have been deployed across multiple sectors in Vietnam.

By 2030, Vietnam aspires to be one of the top four nations in ASEAN and among the top 50 globally in the realm of AI research, development and application. The country aims to trademark 10 AI technologies and create three high-performing national data and computing centres./.