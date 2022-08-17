Business Hanoi prepares power supply scenarios for storm season The Hanoi Power Corporation (EVNHANOI) has said that ahead of the storm season, which often takes place from May to October in the northern region, it had built scenarios to ensure the continuous supply of power and cope with severe weather, especially heavy rains and storms, in the capital city.

Business Japanese firm buys 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s power company JERA Inc., a power generation company of Japan, has signed a deal to buy a 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC) to tap the Southeast Asian nation's growing demand for electricity and further its own decarbonisation efforts, Nikkei Asia reported.