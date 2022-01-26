Vietnamese in China gather to welcome Lunar New Year
Vietnamese people in China make Chung cakes (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in China has organised a get-together to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) for Vietnamese people living in the country.
During the event, Vietnamese people, who cannot return home to gather with their relatives in the nation’s traditional festival, had a chance to make Chung cake (square glutinous rice cake) – a traditional and indispensable dish in the Tet occasion of Vietnamese, and other traditional Vietnamese dishes.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sao Mai said that through this activity, the embassy wishes all Vietnamese people living and studying in China to have a warm New Year.
The Lunar New Year always plays an important role and is an indispensable event in the cultural and spiritual life of Vietnamese people, especially those living far from the homeland./.