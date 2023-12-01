Vietnamese in Japan highly value upgrade of bilateral relations
President Vo Van Thuong met the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan within the framework of his official visit to the East Asian country from November 27-30.
President Vo Van Thuong (fourth from left, second row) takes a photo with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong met the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan within the framework of his official visit to the East Asian country from November 27-30.
After the meeting, Vietnam News Agency Tokyo interviewed several Vietnamese people living in Japan on the significance of the two countries’ upgrade of bilateral ties to the comprehensive strategic partnership level as well as the importance of President Thuong’s visit.
Tran Van Tho, Professor Emeritus at Waseda University, said that Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan expect the visit will help concretise a number of human resources exchange and training programmes between the two countries.
In the coming time, Vietnam will have a huge need for high-quality human resources, while Japan is a country with advanced technology and rich experiences in training high-quality human resources to serve industrialisation.
Chairman of Metran company Tran Ngoc Phuc, who is former President of the Vietnamese Association in Japan, said that Vietnam and Japan’s upgrade of their bilateral relationship to the comprehensive strategic partnership is also the expectation of Vietnamese businessmen and people living and working in Japan.
Phuc stated that entrepreneurs in Japan who want to invest in Vietnam are currently facing many difficulties. Therefore, he said he believes that the upgrade will help them overcome difficulties and facilitate their investment./.