Vietnamese in Kiev do business as usual amid tension
Small Vietnamese businesses in Kiev said their activities remain normal, amid increasing tension in Ukraine since October 10.
Smoke rises after a series of airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, October 10, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Small Vietnamese businesses in Kiev said their activities remain normal, amid increasing tension in Ukraine since October 10.
Speeking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ngo Thi Dung, a Vietnamese merchant at the Troeshina market in Kiev which houses many other Vietnamese businesses, said that her family of three returned to the capital from Germany in mid-June.
According to her, about 30 Vietnamese households from Germany, Czech Republic, and Poland have also returned to continue their business here between the end of April and September.
She said since October 10, the market became less crowded, as the buyers from far away cities were blocked at the gateway to the capital.
Dung said the situation at her residence is still normal, with the supply of electricity and water. Vietnamese people are also used to the situation and do not feel much anxious. Food in Kiev remains stable and plentiful, although goods are more expensive due to the appreciation of the US dollar.
According to Ho Sy Truc, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Kiev city, a large number of Vietnamese who fled to European countries have returned to Ukraine. Currently, there are about 500 Vietnamese living in Odessa./.