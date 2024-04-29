Vietnamese in Macau share joy of 49th national reunification anniversary
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) in coordination with the Vietnamese People Association in the Macau Special Administrative Region held a musical exchange on April 28 to mark the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the national reunification (April 30).
The event was also meant to celebrate the May Day (May 1), the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7), the 134th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), and two years since the association’s establishment.
Apart from Vietnamese people in Macau, the programme was also attended by representatives of the Macau Legislative Assembly, the Portuguese Consulate General in Macau, the Indonesian Consulate General in Hong Kong, and many influential organisations and individuals.
In his speech, Vietnamese Consul in Hong Kong and Macau Nguyen Tuan Anh said the event was an occasion for not only looking back on traditions and history but also expressing gratitude to former generations who laid down their lives to safeguard the Fatherland.
Applauding the achievements the Vietnamese People Association in Macau has gained over the last two years, he asked the organisation to increase communications to improve the Vietnamese community’s compliance with local law.
He also called for its continued coordination with the Consulate General to persuade labour-related associations and trade unions in Macau to propose the region’s administration to soon remove visa limits on Vietnamese tourists and workers.
The Vietnamese People Association in Macau, established on May 8, 2022, currently comprises over 1,200 members. Meanwhile, there are more than 7,000 Vietnamese people in this region, forming the second largest community of foreign workers here, after the Philippine./.