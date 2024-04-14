Vietnamese in Malaysia, Czech Republic commemorate Hung Kings
Nguyen Quoc Hoang, Vice President of the Malaysia - Vietnam Friendship Association, presides over ritual to commemorate Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association on April 13 held a ceremony to commemorate the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam.
The commemoration of the Hung Kings is a national holiday that takes place annually on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 18 this year. The practice of worshiping the kings in the northern midland province of Phu Tho was recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage in 2012.
Vietnamese Ambassador Dinh Ngoc Linh to Malaysia said that this is a very meaningful activity gathering the spirit and values of 100 million Vietnamese people at home and about 4.5 million others living abroad, and demonstrating the spirit of building and defending the nation.
The commemoration is also an opportunity for Vietnamese people to nurture their patriotism, overcome challenges and affirm their position, he added.
On this occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy screened a documentary about Truong Sa (Spratly) and called for donations for a greener Truong Sa. On behalf of the embassy, Linh handed over more than 16,000 MYR (3,350 USD) to Tran Thi Chang, who will join a delegation of overseas Vietnamese to visit Truong Sa in the coming time, to present the money to its people and soldiers.
Also on April 13, a ceremony in commemoration of the Hung Kings was organised in Prague, the Czech Republic./.