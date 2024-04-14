Society Vietnamese Embassy in Israel issues warning amid escalating tension The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on April 12 recommended Vietnamese nationals residing, studying, and working in the Middle East country to proactively take security measures amid the escalating tension between Israel and Iran.

Society Reading culture helps build well-rounded Vietnamese individuals Numerous activities have so far been carried out to spread and develop reading culture within the community, according to the Library Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Videos Lush miniature bamboo oasis emerges in the heart of Hanoi In an enchanting corner of Truc Bach Lake in Hanoi, a newly-planted bamboo oasis has swiftly caught the eye of many admirers. A total of 7,500 bamboo trees have been meticulously planted, bestowing the capital with a captivating miniature forest that beckons visitors from near and far.