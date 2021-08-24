Vietnamese in Mongolia support COVID-19 fight at home
At the ceremony held in Mongolia (Photo: VNA)Ulaanbaatar (VNA) - The Embassy of Vietnam in Mongolia recently held a ceremony to receive donations to the COVID-19 prevention and control fund.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doan Khanh Tam informed participants on the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, along with policies and stringent measures by the Party and State and people’s determination to curb the spread of the pandemic.
The Party and State always give top priority to protecting people’s health and ensuring their living conditions, he affirmed. The diplomat also underlined solidarity amongst Vietnamese and the spirit of “the haves helping the have-nots”.
The event raised more than 7,000 USD to support compatriots at home to battle against the ongoing pandemic, he said.
Tam called on the Vietnamese community in the East Asian nation to further uphold the country’s traditions and support the COVID-19 fight in various practical methods so that Vietnam will soon bring the pandemic under control.
He also urged members of the community to comply with COVID-19 preventive measures of the local authorities as the pandemic situation in the country remains complicated with an average daily new cases of 1,500 and the emergence of novel variants of the coronavirus.
About 200 Vietnamese people are living, studying and working in Mongolia at present./.