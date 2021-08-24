Society Thai Binh exerts efforts for pandemic control, economic development The northern province of Thai Binh is making every effort to well control the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain socio-economic development. In the first half of 2021, the locality’s economy recovered at a high level compared to that of the same period last year.

Society Call centre in support of COVID-19 prevention and control makes debut The Youth Social Work Centre under the Vietnam Youth Federation on August 23 launched a call centre supporting COVID-19 prevention and control (1900 638 090) with multi-functions: Community emergency, Home hospital, Patient treatment medicine bag, Oxygen ATM, Relief food and Free burial.

Society Enchanting fishing moments in central Vietnam The stunning photos were taken at An Hai beach in the central province of Phu Yen by Khanh Phan - a photographer in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Army to use all forces to help southern localities wipe out COVID-19: Minister Entrusted by the Government, the army is determined to use all means and forces, within and even beyond its ability, together with Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai and other COVID-19-hit localities, to wipe out the pandemic and bring people’s life to normal, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang has affirmed.