Vietnamese, Indian coast guards conduct joint oil spill response exercise
The Coast Guard Region 3 Command under the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on April 5 jointly held a drill on emergency oil spill response, environmental pollution treatment, search and rescue, and firefighting at sea.
A speedboat transporting sailors of a ship in distress at sea to Vessel CSB 8005 (Photo: VNA)
Ria-Vung Tau (VNA)
The exercise had the participation of VCG's vessel CSB 8005 and ICG's pollution control vessel Samudra Paheredar-ICG 202.
The exercise situation was an oil spill occurring in international waters, affecting the ecosystem and environment, with vessels CSB 8005 and Samudra Paheredar-ICG 202 mobilised to participate in handling the incident. Along with modern, specialised equipment on the ship, officers and sailors of the two sides coordinated and deployed technical work to handle oil spills according to scientific and strict procedures, while organising zoning, treatment, and thorough collection of the oil spilled into the sea to complete the set tasks.
During the process of responding to the oil spill, the vessels received an SOS signal from a ship on fire at sea. The two vessels approached the ship in distress and sprayed water to extinguish the fire.
In the firefighting process, the sailors of the ship in distress jumped into the sea. Detecting them floating in the sea, the vessels quickly determined the coordinates and quickly launched a speedboat to approach the victims and brought them aboard to conduct first aid, successfully completing the missions.
According to Colonel Nguyen Minh Khanh, Deputy Commander-Chief of Staff of Coast Guard Region 3 Command that this is a practical activity for the two countries' coast guard forces to exchange and learn from each other, enhancing their capacity in ensuring safety and security and responding to incidents at sea./.