Politics PM urges Thua Thien-Hue to grow in smart, adaptive, sustainable direction Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 6 asked the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to optimise its potential and unique strengths to become an urban area with identity, which develops in a smart, adaptive, green, clean, beautiful, safe, and sustainable manner.

Politics Dien Bien Phu victory a symbol of national liberation movement worldwide: Expert The Dien Bien Phu Victory is a symbol of the national liberation movement of oppressed and colonialised peoples worldwide, said Prof. Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CESEA) at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina (UNLP).

Politics Infographic Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to China from April 7-12 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

Politics Vietnam leaves deep impression at UNHRC's regular session Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son reaffirmed Vietnam's priorities when participating in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), including protecting vulnerable groups, promoting gender equality and digital transformation, and ensuring human rights, while delivering his opening statement at the 55th regular session of the council, which took place from February 26 to April 5.