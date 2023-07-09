Vietnamese, Indian educational institutions strengthen collaboration
A delegation of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) had a working session with representatives from Jindal Global University in India’s Haryana state on July 7 to promote international cooperation and improve the quality of human resources training in the field of foreign affairs.
New Delhi (VNA) – A delegation of the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) had a working session with representatives from Jindal Global University in India’s Haryana state on July 7 to promote international cooperation and improve the quality of human resources training in the field of foreign affairs.
Speaking at the meeting, Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences Sanjeev P.Sahni gave the DAV delegation an overview of Jindal Global University, which is considered India’s leading private university.
Meanwhile, Dr. Vu Tuan Anh, Dean of the DAV Faculty of International Communication and Culture, briefed the host on the main features of his faculty as well as development opportunities of the faculty in particular and the academy in general.
The two sides discussed specific plans on student exchange, scholarship granting as well as the addition of new, highly practical subjects amid the booming of science, technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
Jindal Global University committed to awarding 100 scholarships to DAV students under short-term student exchange courses.
In addition, the two educational institutions will also have plans to exchange researchers and lecturers in a number of strong research fields such as international relations, international law and international communication./.
Speaking at the meeting, Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences Sanjeev P.Sahni gave the DAV delegation an overview of Jindal Global University, which is considered India’s leading private university.
Meanwhile, Dr. Vu Tuan Anh, Dean of the DAV Faculty of International Communication and Culture, briefed the host on the main features of his faculty as well as development opportunities of the faculty in particular and the academy in general.
The two sides discussed specific plans on student exchange, scholarship granting as well as the addition of new, highly practical subjects amid the booming of science, technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
Jindal Global University committed to awarding 100 scholarships to DAV students under short-term student exchange courses.
In addition, the two educational institutions will also have plans to exchange researchers and lecturers in a number of strong research fields such as international relations, international law and international communication./.