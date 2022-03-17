Vietnamese, Indonesian firms announce joint venture partnership
The Gioi Di Dong JSC, a subsidiary of Mobile World Investment Corporation in Vietnam, has announced its cooperation with PT Erafone Artha Retailindo under Indonesia’s Erajaya Group to establish the joint venture PT Era Blue Elektronic (Era Blue).
The first Era Blue store is expected to open in Jakarta in mid-2020, creating a breakthrough in the local electronics retail market.
Era Blue stores will carry the latest and best products from well-known consumer electronics brands in a welcoming, modern environment.
The consumer experience is further elevated by combining the best of digital innovation with cutting-edge retail execution and visual merchandising standards, to provide a memorable and seamless shopping experience.
“We are honoured to enter into a joint venture with The Gioi Di Dong, a renowned and leading player in the consumer electronics industry in Vietnam,” said Budiarto Halim, President Director of Erafone.
“Their innovation and expansion strategy fit well with our vision to be the leader in this sector. This partnership also is a natural extension of our strong network of retail brands in the gadget space. I believe we could complement each other in realising the vision to be the leading retail brand in the consumer electronics sector.”
Nguyen Duc Tai, Chairman of the Board of The Gioi Di Dong, expressed his belief that the cooperation will empower the Era Blue joint venture soon to become the No.1 and most trusted consumer electronics retailer in Indonesia.
This strategic partnership will bring multiple values to both Erafone and The Gioi Di Dong, he noted./.