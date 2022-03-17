Business Workshop seeks consultation on priorities in national export strategy The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), held a virtual workshop to seek consultation on priority sectors and areas in developing the national export strategy on March 16.

Business Ministries given specific tasks to implement socio-economic recovery programme Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 16 signed Dispatch No. 252/CD-TTg asking for more drastic measures to implement the socio-economic recovery and development programme.

Business Reference exchange rate down 21 VND on March 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,167 VND/USD on March 17, down 21 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Agricultural exports: US becomes Vietnam's biggest consumer With export turnover of 2.3 billion USD, the US surpassed China to become the largest consumer of Vietnamese agricultural products in the first two months of 2022.