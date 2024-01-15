Vietnamese intellectuals in Switzerland pin high hopes on PM Chinh’s Davos trip
Vietnamese intellectuals living and working in Switzerland said they are interested in current issues that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will discuss at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54) in Davos, Switzerland from January 16, and showed their optimism about the success of the Vietnamese leader’s working trip.
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the World Economic Forum in China in June 2023 (Photo: VNA)
Teresa Lien Freiburghaus, a lecturer at the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland, said she wishes Vietnam to accelerate the digital transformation process in teaching.
Vietnam should apply new teaching methods, taking advantage of the technology power, thereby training a workforce that meets the requirements of companies and the country's development demand, she said, expressing her hope that PM Chinh’s trip will be a motivation to help Vietnam find solutions to improve the quality of education and training.
The WEF-54 will also focus on technological development, such as artificial intelligence (AI).
According to Dr. Luu Vinh Toan, head of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) department at Move Digital AG in Zurich, the most important role of technology development is to provide the value chain, so Vietnam needs to actively discuss and participate in this process.
He highlighted the role played by Vietnam in the semiconductor industry chain, saying that attending the meeting is an opportunity for Vietnam to take advantage of technological developments in other countries to strengthen cooperation.
He expressed his belief that Vietnamese intellectuals abroad, who have a lot of experience working in large corporations, are ready to contribute to the process of developing new technology chains in Vietnam.
Regarding climate change, Nguyen Thi Hai Van from the Wyss Institute said Vietnam has great potential to contribute to efforts to deal with this issue.
Topics related to carbon emission reduction, carbon credits or sustainable financial sources discussed at the event will be extremely effective solutions for countries, including Vietnam, she said./.