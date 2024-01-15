Society Trade union Tet market goes online Members of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and workers can enjoy big sales promotions when shopping online for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration at a Tet market especially opened for them on the e-commerce platforms of Shopee and Tiki from January 15 to February 7.

Society Homeland Spring programme held in RoK The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme in Seoul on January 14 to bring the warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community in the East Asian nation.

Society Hanoi’s incense village captivates travellers For over a century, the Quang Phu Cau incense village in Ung Hoa district, Hanoi, has preserved the traditional art of incense-making. In the closing days of the year, it transforms into a tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and check-in.

Society Vietnamese students hold Tet celebration in Cambodia Nearly 100 Vietnamese students, along with some international ones, representatives from the Khmer-Vietnam Association, and Vietnamese agencies and businesses in Cambodia, participated in a programme celebrating the 2024 Lunar New Year festival (called Tet in Vietnamese) at the Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) on January 13 evening.