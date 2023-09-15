The Vietnam – Japan cultural exchange programme opens in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on September 14. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) - A Vietnam – Japan cultural exchange programme was held in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on September 14 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Japan diplomatic ties (1973-2023).

Tran Vinh Canh, Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association’s branch in Dak Lak province, emphasised that the programme aims to strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.

The event featured songs, dances, and performances of traditional musical instruments of Japanese people and ethnic groups in the Central Highlands region. praising the land, culture, and people of Vietnam and Japan.

Booths were also installed to introduce typical Japanese dishes and products qualified for the standards of the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme in the city.

Japan is the most important strategic partner and the largest official development assistance (ODA) provider of Vietnam, contributing to the development of large-scale infrastructure projects, creating motivation to promote sustainable socio-economic development while supporting advanced technology transfer to and human resources training in Vietnam.

Japan is also Vietnam's major partner in the fields of labour, investment, tourism, and trade with more than 5,000 valid investment projects in the Southeast Asian country.

Vietnam has 104 investment projects in Japan with a total registered investment capital of 19.2 million USD.

Dak Lak currently has two FDI projects invested by Japanese investors. The Japan International Cooperation Agency has sponsored 21 ODA programmes in the province with a total investment capital of more than 24.2 million USD.

In the coming time, the province will continue to coordinate with Japanese localities to organise promotion activities, connect investment, and bolster cooperation in tourism development./.