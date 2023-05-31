Representatives of Song Lam Nghe An Football Club and Japan’s Mito HollyHock Football Club meet on May 31 in the central province of Nghe An. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – Song Lam Nghe An Football Club will receive experts and coaches from Japan’s Mito HollyHock Club to improve the quality of training for its players, Truong Manh Linh, General Director and CEO of Song Lam Nghe An said on May 31.

Representatives of the two clubs had a meeting in the central province of Nghe An on May 31 to exchange experiences and seek cooperation directions in training young players, towards a comprehensive cooperation agreement in the future.

Linh said that the two clubs will send players to learn from each other.

More importantly, Song Lam Nghe An wants to improve management quality and follow the model of Mito HollyHock with sustainable development, Linh said.

Tran Quoc Tuan, President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), said that Song Lam Nghe An with a long history of development is well known for nurturing outstanding players for Vietnamese football.

Tuan said cooperation, especially international partnership, is the key that will help Vietnamese football develop further.

He noted that the two clubs have certain similarities, so their cooperation is very promising.

A representative of Mito HollyHock said that they learned about the tradition and culture of Song Lam Nghe An and found similarities between the two clubs.

The biggest common point is that they are local football teams and have a close relationship with the local administrations, which helps them to understand and partially support in operating and training young players./.