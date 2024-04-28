Vietnamese Karate athletes top regional championships
Vietnamese athletes dominated the 11th Southeast Asian Karate Championship which closed in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 27.
During five days from April 22-27, competitors took part in both kata (performance) and kumite (combat) categories for cadets, juniors, U21 and national senior team events.
The Vietnamese team won 21 golds, 21 silvers and 32 bronzes, nearly two times more than the second-placed team, Thailand (13 golds, 16 silvers, 31 bronzes).
Indonesia was third with 10 golds, eight silvers and 13 bronzes.
This competition gathered more than 400 athletes competing in 55 events of both kata and kumite. /.