Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Myanmar in SEA Games women’s football Vietnam trounced Myanmar 3-1 in their second Group A match in the 32nd SEA Games women’s football event in Cambodia on May 6, topping Group A after two wins.

Culture - Sports Art programme marks 69th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory An art programme entitled “The epic of Dien Bien” was held in Dien Bien Phu city, the northwestern province of Dien Bien, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu historical victory (May 7,1954-2023).