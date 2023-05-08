Vietnamese Karate fighters conclude competitions in SEA Games 32 with six golds
The Vietnamese Karate team concluded their competitions at SEA Games 32 with six gold medals, doubling the target (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Karate fighters bagged one more gold medal, the sixth one at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) after defeating their Philippine rivals at the female team kumite event on May 8.
With two victories of Nguyen Thi Ngoan and Truong Thi Thuong, the Vietnamese female team won gold without having to wait for the results of the third match of Dinh Thi Huong.
At the same time, the male team, comprising Chu Van Duc, Do Thanh Nhan, Do Manh Hung, Vo Van Hien, Tran Le Tan Dat, Nguyen Viet Ngoc Hiep and Lo Van Bien also won a gold medal in the male team kumite after a close win 3-2 over their Malaysian rivals in the final match.
Overall, the Vietnamese Karate team concluded their competitions at SEA Games 32 with six gold medals, doubling the target set before the largest regional sports event kicked off.
Earlier on May 7, Hoang Thi My Tam beat her Indonesian rival 4-3 in the women's kumite 55kg event to bring home a gold medal. In the women's under 68kg categories, Dinh Thu Huong defeated an athlete from the Philippines by 7-4 to seize another gold medal for Vietnam. On May 6, Vietnam also won two gold medals in the team performance events.
Meanwhile, Vietnam's billiards team also won a silver medal with a victory of Phung Kien Tuong in the women's 3-cushion carom singles. Nguyen Hoang Yen Nhi will play Pheavy from Cambodia in the final match of the event this afternoon.
SEA Games 32 with 38 sports is taking place from May 5-17 in the capital city of Phnom Penh and four other localities, including Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, and Kep./.