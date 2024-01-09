The General Statistics Office said the average income of male and female workers stood at 8.1 million VND (equivalent to about 333 USD) and 6 million VND (equivalent to 346 USD), respectively.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the living standard of workers was improved as the average income rose by 7.4 USD per month compared to the previous quarter to 300 USD, or 2.5% quarter-on-quarter, nearly doubling the rate recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 – the time just after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The improvement in income for labourers was attributed to enterprises ramping up production and business activities driven by an increasing number of orders.

Increase in average income in the last quarter of 2023 was seen across regions nationwide, with the Red River Delta region experiencing the highest growth of 3.5% quarter-on-quarter and 8.2% year-on-year./.

VNA