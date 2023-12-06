Vietnamese, Lao NA leaders meet T78 Friendship School's former teachers, students
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from right) meets with former teachers and students of T78 Friendship School. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on December 6 met with nearly 300 teachers and students in different generations of T78 Friendship High School within the framework of the Vietnamese leader's working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.
The school, now known as Vietnam-Laos Friendship High School in Hanoi’s suburban district of Phuc Tho, was established in 1958 following President Ho Chi Minh’s direction to help Laos train its human resources in service of its national liberation and construction.
At the meeting, President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane and other Lao delegates shared their memories they had when studying in Vietnam.
Saysomphone said former Lao students who had studied in Vietnam in general and the T78 school in particular, always remember and appreciate the Laos-Vietnam cooperative relations in all fields.
He thanked the Vietnamese NA for always paying attention and attaching importance to strengthening the special relationship between Laos and Vietnam.
Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that the T78 school has served as a bridge connecting Vietnam and Laos. In the last 65 years, generations of teachers and students of the school have made efforts, overcame difficulties and completed the tasks assigned by the Parties, States and people of the two countries.
He hoped the school will continue to inherit and promote its good traditions, thus deserving to be a reliable address for Lao students to choose when studying in Vietnam, and evidence of the sustainable relationship and effective cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the field of education and human resource training.
On the same day, Hue visited La Vie International Hospital, which was invested by overseas Vietnamese in Laos. The hospital, licenced by the Lao Ministry of Health to provide medical services for Vietnamese nationals residing, working, and studying in Laos, as well as for Lao residents, opened last month. The 50-bed facility is designed to focus on cardiology and endocrinology.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visit La Vie International Hospital in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)The hospital signed a cooperation deal with the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese (ALOV) and the Hanoi Medical University Hospital to provide medical services.
Visiting patients, health workers and staff at the hospital, NA Chairman Hue hailed their efforts and appreciated the hospital’s facilities that are invested by overseas Vietnamese in Laos.
He emphasised that the friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos have been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, and called on the hospital's health workers and staff to work wholeheartedly, which will help tighten the Vietnam-Laos friendship.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits a patient at the hospital. (Photo: VNA)La Vie Hospital's leaders hoped that there will be more policies on joint ventures, partnerships, and cooperation between medical units of overseas Vietnamese in Laos and public hospitals in Vietnam, so that hospitals like La Vie can improve their service quality.
Agreeing with the hospital’s proposal on strengthening its cooperation with hospitals in Vietnam, the top legislator said that domestic hospitals and medical training institutions need to expand cooperation with overseas hospitals.
On this occasion, the NA Chairman gave presents to the staff and health workers at the hospital./.