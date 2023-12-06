Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman Hue’s visit to deepen Vietnam – Thailand enhanced strategic partnership: Official Vice chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Thailand by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from December 7-10, saying that it demonstrates the importance that Vietnam attaches to the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership.

Politics PM demands priority to promoting economic growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded priority be given to promoting economic growth and securing the best possible results for the aspects failing to meet targets this year.

Politics Top legislator’s visit to mark milestone in Vietnam-Thailand parliamentary cooperation: Ambassador National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Thailand will mark a new and important milestone in parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh has said.