At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – A delegation of the Border Guard Command of Vietnam's Dien Bien province, led by its Commander Col. Phan Van Hoa and a delegation from the Security Department of Laos’s Phongsaly province led by its Director Maj. Gen Kham Chan Seng La Vong held the 11th annual talks on September 20.

Over the past time, the two sides' units have seriously abided by two legal documents on the border and border gates. They have been closely working together to adopt border management and protection measures, regularly shared information, especially issues related to ensuring political security and social safety and order.

They have actively urged residents in border areas to follow the decree and agreement on border management and land border gate regulations between Vietnam and Laos, as well as the laws of each country. They have also strengthened diplomatic relations, friendship exchanges and worked closely to ensure the safety of their missions.

In the near future, both sides agreed to continue with close coordination and full implementation of cooperation initiatives between the General Department of Security and the General Department of Police under the Lao Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Border Guard High Command.

They will continue fostering social and cultural exchange activities at the grassroots level, and assist local authorities in setting up twinned relations between border communes and villages, thus deepening their special friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in all aspects./.