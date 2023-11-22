Society Vietnam, Thailand journalists’ associations strengthen cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), led by its Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, have been paying a working visit to Thailand from November 21-25 to strengthen cooperation with the Thai counterpart organisation.

Society Vietnam News Agency participates in Global Media Congress Vietnam News Agency (VNA) participated with a special stall in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), held from 14th – 16th November, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Society Vietnam, US bodies partner to address global urban planning challenges The Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Agency (VUPDA) and the American Planning Association - International Division (APA-ID) on November 21 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen their partnership in addressing global urban planning challenges.

Society Wartime bombs safely disposed of in Quang Tri The Military Command in the central province of Quang Tri, in collaboration with the Golden West Organisation of the US, on November 21 defused two war-time bombs in Huong Lap commune, Huong Hoa mountainous district.