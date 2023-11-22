Vietnamese, Lao provinces tighten special solidarity
Delegations from Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh and Khammouan province of Laos presented gifts, and handed over civil works to the authority and people of Lang Khang village cluster in the Lao locality at a ceremony on November 22.
This is one of a series of activities of twinning residential clusters in the two border localities, contributing to promoting close relations between Vietnam and Laos in general and between Quang Binh and Khammouan province in particular.
A lighting facility and a welcome gate are inaugurated and handed over to the Lao village cluster’s authority. (Photo: VNA)The Border Guard Command, the Departments of Health, Information and Communications, Agriculture and Rural Development, Public Security and Customs, the oriental medicine association of Quang Binh province presented gifts to disadvantaged families and students; production tools and seedlings to local farmers; and medicine cabinets and medical equipment to the village’s health station. Local residents were also provided with free check-ups and medicines. The total value of donations is over 700 million VND (nearly 29,000 USD).
Businesses and philanthropists also took this occasion to consider the possibility of investing in agriculture models and projects in the locality, in a bid to help local people promote economic development and improve their living standards.
Colonel Trinh Thanh Binh, Commander of the Border Guard Command of Quang Binh, underlined the significance of the activity, saying that these works are symbols of solidarity and close coordination between party committees, authorities, sectors, local organisations, and border protection forces of Quang Binh and Khammouan provinces.
These contributed to further tightening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in general, and the border protection forces and the people of the two localities in particular, he stressed./.