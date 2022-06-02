Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, reached the consensus during their talks in Hanoi as part of the Lao officer’s visit to Vietnam from June 1 to 4.

Cuong stressed that Khamliang Outhakaysone’s visit, which takes place in the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, will be a driving force for cooperation between the two armies.

Khamliang said Laos always highly values the time-honored friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and expressed his belief that it will help to fight challenges and plots that aim to undermine the bilateral relationship.

They held that the mutual support of medical equipment in the COVID-19 fight vividly demonstrates the solidarity between the two armies.

The two sides agreed to step up information sharing between their border guards, conduct more joint patrols and continue to coordinate in the fight against crimes and illegal migration, and ensuring security and safety in border areas.

Following the talks, Khamliang Outhakaysone paid a courtesy visit to Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang, who said the bilateral defence cooperation has been deepened across spheres.

The Vietnamese Defence Ministry hopes for stronger multi-faceted cooperation between the two sides, the General noted.

Khamliang Outhakaysone told his host that the General Staff of the Lao People's Army has made efforts to contribute to preserving and promoting the special relations between the two countries and armies./.

