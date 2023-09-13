Vietnamese leaders condole Libya over storm damage
President Vo Van Thuong on September 13 cabled a message of condolences to Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohammed Yunus Al-Menfi over significant human and property losses caused by Storm Daniel in Derna, Libya on September 10.
Derna on September 11 (Photo: Xinhua)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also sent condolences to his Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also conveyed sympathy with acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Fathallah al-Zani./.