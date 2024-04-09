Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 9 cabled a message of condolences to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi over a shipwreck off the northern coast of Mozambique that left more than 100 people dead and missing.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a message of condolences to his Mozambican counterpart Adriano Maleiane, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended his condolences to President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Bias.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent his condolences to Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Veronica Macamo./.