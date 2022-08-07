Politics Important anniversaries of Vietnam-Laos relations marked in Cuba The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, in collaboration with the Lao Embassy, held a ceremony in Havana on August 5 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Politics 110th birth anniversary of late Chairman of State Council Vo Chi Cong celebrated The central province of Quang Nam held a ceremony on August 6 evening to commemorate the 110th birth anniversary of the late Chairman of the Council of State, Vo Chi Cong (August 7, 1912-2022).

Politics Vietnam makes active contributions to International Law Commission Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao has pledged to make more contributions to the progress and development of international law, for peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development in the world.

Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attends 29th ARF in Phnom Penh Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) that took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on August 5 within the framework of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-55), and held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event. ​